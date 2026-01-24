ETV Bharat / bharat

Educationists Unite At People’s Parliament, Flag NEP-2020 As Threat To Scientific Education

The event, organised at the Ramaiah Institute of Technology Apex Auditorium, was aimed at shaping a 'People’s Education Policy' as an alternative to NEP-2020. Educationists, former administrators, and delegates from across the country took part in the deliberations.



Concerns Over Centralisation and Inequality



In his inaugural address, Prof Thorat said the Union government implemented NEP-2020 without consulting state governments, undermining the federal structure. “Education is being steadily centralised. In the name of the Indian Knowledge System, irrational and unscientific curricula are being introduced,” he said.



Prof Thorat pointed out that since the 1990s, the growth of privatisation has deepened inequality in education. He said nearly 67 per cent of higher education institutions are now self-financing or private. “Because of rising fees, there is a 22 per cent dropout rate among students from economically backward sections. Universal education has become a mirage,” he said. Prof. Thorat stressed that education must be treated as a public good, not as a commodity, and called for a policy rooted in scientific temper, secular values, democracy, and universal access.



Call for Wider Resistance to NEP-2020

Former MP and former Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Jawahar Sircar, warned that opposing NEP-2020 requires sustained and organised resistance. Drawing from his administrative experience, he said the policy functions as a bureaucratic tool to advance four objectives: centralisation, corporatisation, communalisation, and privatisation of education.“This is a fight against a powerful and well-organised force,” he said, adding that the present government does not respond to petitions alone. He urged critics of NEP-2020 to challenge the policy on all platforms, including Parliament and the judiciary.Prof Ram Puniyani, retired professor from IIT Bombay, said the current education crisis is rooted in a political ideology that seeks to widen social inequality and weaken constitutional values. He said quality education is increasingly restricted to a small section, while public schools are being shut down and teaching posts remain vacant.He expressed concern over what he described as systematic attacks on scientific thinking. Referring to changes in school textbooks, he said the removal of the Periodic Table and the Theory of Evolution weakens established scientific foundations. “All historical progress is built on rational thinking. We must protect it to prevent society from slipping into a dark age,” he warned.Earlier, Prof Tarun Kanti Naskar, General Secretary of the All India Save Education Committee, explained the process behind drafting the People’s Education Policy. He said the draft was released in May 2025 in multiple regional languages, followed by nationwide discussions. “Thousands of suggestions have been received. These deliberations will give the policy its final shape, culminating in the Bangalore Declaration,” he said.The programme was presided over by AISEC President Prakash N Shah. Prof A. Murigeppa, former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University, welcomed the gathering. Around 1,000 delegates from various states and Union Territories, along with several academics and education activists, participated in the People’s Parliament.