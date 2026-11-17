ETV Bharat / bharat

Education Ministry Invites Applications for JNU Vice-Chancellor’s Post

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Monday invited applications for the appointment of the next vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), according to an official notification.

The move comes ahead of the end of the tenure of incumbent Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in February next year.

According to the notification, applicants should be distinguished academicians with at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation, along with evidence of academic leadership.

The candidate should possess a high level of competence, integrity, moral standing and institutional commitment, it said. The notification said candidates should preferably not be more than 65 years of age on the closing date for receipt of applications.

The appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the JNU Act. The last date for submitting applications is December 15.