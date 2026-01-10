Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2026
The book fair, which is being held for the past 53 years has evolved as a prestigious and reliable platform in the global publishing world.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 was inaugurated on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Pradhan said that the event is not just a book fair, but a confluence of ideas, a celebration of dialogue, and a vibrant platform for creativity.
'Books Are Carriers Of Knowledge Tradition'
The Education Minister, quoting the Bhagavad Gita, said, "There is nothing more sacred in this world than knowledge." He said that books are the link connecting generations, preserving the memory of civilizations and guiding society. The Delhi World Book Fair is the biggest public festival of India's reading culture, where authors, publishers, and readers interact on a shared platform.
The World's Largest New Delhi World Book Fair
Pradhan stated that this year's fair features the participation of over 2 million readers, more than 50 countries, over 3000 stalls, more than 1000 publishers, and over 600 literary and educational programs. He said that this event has become the world's largest business-to-consumer book fair, reflecting India's strong presence in the global publishing industry.
India Becomes A Global Publishing Power
He said that India has today become the world's third-largest center in the field of publishing and book trade. “This achievement is a testament to India's linguistic diversity, vast knowledge tradition, and global relevance. This success also realizes the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), where Indian languages, authors, and publishers are strongly presenting India's cultural identity on the global stage,” the union minister said.
