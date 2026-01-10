ETV Bharat / bharat

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

New Delhi: The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 was inaugurated on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Pradhan said that the event is not just a book fair, but a confluence of ideas, a celebration of dialogue, and a vibrant platform for creativity.

Continuously held for the past 53 years, the book fair has become a prestigious and reliable platform in the global publishing world.

'Books Are Carriers Of Knowledge Tradition'

The Education Minister, quoting the Bhagavad Gita, said, "There is nothing more sacred in this world than knowledge." He said that books are the link connecting generations, preserving the memory of civilizations and guiding society. The Delhi World Book Fair is the biggest public festival of India's reading culture, where authors, publishers, and readers interact on a shared platform.