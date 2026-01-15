ETV Bharat / bharat

Education Is A Means Of Serving Society, Nation: President Murmu At GNDU Convocation

Amritsar: President of India Droupadi Murmu attended and addressed the convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that after completing formal education, students will embark on journeys in different directions, including government and private service, higher education and research, entrepreneurship, or careers in teaching.

She said that while each field requires different qualifications and skills, certain qualities are essential for progress across all fields. These include a continuous desire to learn; firm adherence to moral values, integrity and honesty even in adverse circumstances; courage to embrace change; determination to learn from failures; a spirit of teamwork and collaboration; disciplined use of time and resources; and using knowledge and abilities not for individual gain but for the greater good of society and the nation.

The President said these qualities would not only make students good professionals but also responsible citizens. The President advised students to remember that education is not merely a means of livelihood but also a means of serving society and the nation. She said that students owe a debt to society that has contributed to their education, and that making efforts to uplift those left behind in the development journey can be one way to repay this debt.

The President said that in the last decade, India has made remarkable progress in technology development and entrepreneurship culture. She said that entrepreneurial opportunities across agriculture, AI, defence, and space are available to young people, and that higher education institutions can further accelerate this progress by promoting research, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and encouraging socially relevant innovations.

The President said that in recent years, the problem of drug abuse has emerged as a serious challenge in Punjab, affecting the youth the most. She said this problem is affecting the health, social, economic, and moral fabric of society, and that educational institutions like Guru Nanak Dev University play a crucial role in guiding youth in the right direction.