ETV Bharat / bharat

'Educated Youth See No Future In India': Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Job Crisis, Indian Economy During US Visit

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over India's economic future, stating that the country is heading towards an "economic disaster" owing to "massive unemployment and problems in the education system". He made the remarks during an interaction at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of varsity's students and faculty members, Gandhi said India is facing a serious unemployment problem and that a large section of the youth is increasingly frustrated because "they do not see a clear future" for themselves.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality," Gandhi said, adding that media and others can brush aside the issue, but the country has "massive unemployment problem" and significant challenges in its education system. Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, he said the frustration is particularly evident among educated young people from middle-class families. "Lack of employment opportunities and uncertainty about their future are among the key reasons behind their growing dissatisfaction," ANI quoted him as saying. "We have been studying this, we have been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said.