'Educated Youth See No Future In India': Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Job Crisis, Indian Economy During US Visit
"India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality...India's got a massive unemployment problem, a massive problem with its education system," Rahul Gandhi said.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over India's economic future, stating that the country is heading towards an "economic disaster" owing to "massive unemployment and problems in the education system". He made the remarks during an interaction at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday.
Addressing a gathering of varsity's students and faculty members, Gandhi said India is facing a serious unemployment problem and that a large section of the youth is increasingly frustrated because "they do not see a clear future" for themselves.
"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality," Gandhi said, adding that media and others can brush aside the issue, but the country has "massive unemployment problem" and significant challenges in its education system.
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi visited the School of International and Public Affairs in New York, where he engaged in a conversation with Lydia Polgreen, followed by an open question-and-answer session with students and faculty. 📍 Columbia University, United States https://t.co/VpzKF1bm09— Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2026
Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, he said the frustration is particularly evident among educated young people from middle-class families. "Lack of employment opportunities and uncertainty about their future are among the key reasons behind their growing dissatisfaction," ANI quoted him as saying.
"We have been studying this, we have been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said.
Citing that there is "growing disconnect" between educated youth and their parents over career choices, the Congress leader said the younger generation is questioning the advice and experiences of the previous generation, as they feel the opportunities available to their parents are no longer accessible to them.
Referring to conversations with parents, Gandhi said young people are now questioning the relevance of the career paths followed by the previous generation, given the current employment situation.
"So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, you're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.
Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States. He is scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today.
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