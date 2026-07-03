ETV Bharat / bharat

ED To Urge CBI For Case Against US-based Christian Missionary Over Use Of Foreign Debit Cards

New Delhi: The ED is expected to write to the CBI seeking a probe under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) into a case of alleged illegal use of foreign debit cards to withdraw cash worth crores of rupees in certain Naxal violence-hit regions of India by a US-based global Christian mission, officials said on Friday.

The federal probe agency conducted searches in April in Bengaluru and Mysuru (Karnataka), Goalpara (Assam) and Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against an entity named The Timothy Initiative (TTI).

The Enforcement Directorate ED initiated the case after the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) shared a suspicious transaction report (STR) flagging a purported modus operandi that involved "receipt and utilisation of" foreign funds in India through overseas bank debit cards issued by the Truist Bank, US, thereby "bypassing" prescribed banking and regulatory channels.

The agency subsequently carried out raids and shared "evidence" gathered during this action with the police of Chhattisgarh and Karnataka who registered separate FIRs in May and June respectively. Officials said the ED also expects to file a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law.

The TTI web portal leads to a message saying "Country Blocked. Access to this page is forbidden". Officials said the weblink became inaccessible in India and the cloud-based data maintained by the company in the US was remotely "deleted" from the back-end servers soon after the agency conducted the searches.

Investigators told PTI that the ED also gathered documents and financial transaction records which allegedly indicate a "systematic" routing of foreign funds into Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, destruction of digital evidence and the involvement of a foreign organisation operating through a network of shell entities.

This information shall be shared with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for appropriate action under the applicable provisions of the law, including the FCRA, they said.

The TTI is not registered under the FCRA which enables legal foreign funding, according to the ED.

Efforts to reach the organisation were unsuccessful.