ETV Bharat / bharat

ED To SC: Not Arguing That There's Breakdown Of Constitutional Machinery In Bengal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was not arguing there was a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria. The bench was hearing petitions moved by the ED and its officers seeking a CBI probe against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that the ED's argument was a breach of the rule of law in the I-PAC case. Mehta made it clear that this should not be understood as a failure of constitutional machinery.

Mehta pointed to the recent incident in Malda district, where a mob gheraoed judicial officers while they were performing their duties in connection with the SIR adjudication. The bench orally observed that the contention regarding the breakdown of constitutional machinery will have "far-reaching consequences," as it can lead to presidential rule.

The West Bengal government has vehemently opposed the maintainability of ED's petition. Mehta contended that the chief minister's and state officials' extraordinary acts, which interfered with the I-PAC raid, violated the fundamental rights of the ED officers.

It was argued that the Chief Minister's act was not isolated, as she has indulged in similar acts in the past as well. The bench was informed that in 2019, when the CBI attempted to question the then Kolkata Police Commissioner, the Chief Minister staged a dharna in front of the CBI's office.

Mehta submitted that in 2021, during the Narada case, when some Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were arrested, the Chief Minister led a similar public demonstration, and thousands of party supporters surrounded the CBI special court.

The bench queried if Mehta was arguing that there was a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state. Justice Anjaria indicated that this could be an extreme position, because as per Article 356, a breakdown of constitutional machinery is a ground to impose Presidential Rule in a state.

"You are very seriously arguing about the extensive breach of law. It has very far-reaching overtones. We hope that you are not hinting at the breakdown of constitutional machinery because that's a very larger concern," asked the bench.

Mehta said the ED can never argue that, and he represents the officials and the institution. "We don't know. We are only asking whether...” observed Justice Anjaria.