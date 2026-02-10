ETV Bharat / bharat

ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani

FILE- Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani arrives at the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant hosted by the Ambani family, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate will soon issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday, but she did not do so. She will be called again soon, the officials said. It is understood that she was called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.