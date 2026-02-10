ETV Bharat / bharat

ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani

ED has constituted SIT to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

FILE- Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani arrives at the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant hosted by the Ambani family, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai
FILE- Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani arrives at the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant hosted by the Ambani family, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 10, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate will soon issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday, but she did not do so. She will be called again soon, the officials said. It is understood that she was called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.

The ED had recently attested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in this case. The agency has recently constituted a SIT to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Also Read:

  1. ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 13.48 Cr In Railway Fraud Case
  2. Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Gets Statutory Bail; ED Raids Firm Linked To Tantri

TAGGED:

ED ISSUE SUMMONS TINA AMBANI
ANIL DHIRUBHAI AMBANI GROUP
TINA AMBANI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.