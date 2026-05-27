ED To Get Over 1,200 Additional Investigators And Staff
The Ministry of Finance had approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the agency after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday sanctioned a significant manpower boost for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 additional investigators and staff for the anti-money laundering agency.
Officials said the Ministry of Finance had approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the agency after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent – from 2,029 to 3,256. The ministry revised the ED's strength by 1,227 personnel across its six cadres, which include the executive, legal, and adjudication verticals that form the core of its investigation setup, officials said.
Of this total, 803 additional officials have been added to the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, 606 to Enforcement Officer, and 531 to Assistant Director of Enforcement. The agency's last cadre restructuring was undertaken in 2011.
Data suggests that the number of ED cases, complex investigations, including cybercrimes, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and enforcement actions are gradually increasing over the years.
As per official data, searches or raids conducted by the agency under the PMLA almost doubled to 2,892 during the 2025-26 financial year, while it also effected "highest-ever" provisional attachment of assets in that year, representing a 171 per cent increase in the value of attachments to Rs 81,422 crore under 712 orders.
The agency issued 461 provisional attachment orders, freezing assets valued at ₹30,036 crore during FY25. ED raids doubled in the 2025-26 financial year, as compared to 1,491 in the previous fiscal.
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