ETV Bharat / bharat

ED to File Chargesheet in Rs 40,000 Crore Loan 'Fraud' Involving Ex-RCOM President

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate may on Friday file a chargesheet as part of its money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 40,000 crore loan fraud involving Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's group company RCOM and its past executives, official sources said.

The prosecution complaint will be filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg and few others are expected to be named as accused, sources said. Garg, 61, was arrested by the ED in January.

The former company president, while holding senior managerial and directorial positions in RCOM over an extended period from 2001 to 2025, was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, and dissipation of proceeds of crime generated from the said bank fraud, the ED has claimed. The alleged laundered funds were "diverted" through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM, it claimed.