ETV Bharat / bharat

ED To Challenge Interim Bail Granted To Al Falah Chairman

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is expected to challenge the interim bail granted by a local court to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui stating he can influence the probe as "more aspects" of the case are still under investigation, officials said.

A court in Delhi granted two-week interim bail to Siddiqui, 61, on Saturday in a money laundering case linked to alleged generation of illicit funds, from the fees paid by students of his Faridabad-based educational institution, by allegedly misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his colleges.

He was arrested by the ED in November 2025 and is lodged in jail under judicial custody. The money laundering case against Siddiqui and the varsity stems from two Delhi Police FIRs pertaining to alleged fraud with the students.

Siddiqui had applied for the interim bail in order to support and take care of his wife, who is suffering from stage 4 cancer and is slated to undergo a chemotherapy session scheduled on March 12.

ED officials told PTI that the agency will challenge the local court's order before the Delhi High Court soon, stating that its submissions made before the local court, in order to prevent the grant of interim bail to Siddiqui, were "not considered seriously" and that there was another FIR filed against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) linked to the Red Fort area blast of November 10 last year.

It is also expected to inform the HC about the charges made against him in the ED chargesheet that three doctors, two arrested by the NIA and the third an alleged suicide bomber of the Red Fort area blast, apart from other specialists were appointed to the Al Falah medical college without any police verification or scrutiny. It has said these hirings happened at the varsity which is "controlled" by Siddiqui.

The agency is expected to reiterate its arguments before the HC, which were made before the local court while seeking to stop his interim bail, that he had "substantial financial capacity and shall influence the investigation."

The ED told the Delhi court that he should not be granted the relief as there are "more aspects" of investigation which are "still pending" and he may "tamper" with witnesses and influence stake holders connected with the case.