ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Summons Anil Ambani To Depose On November 14

Anil Ambani was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in August and has been asked to depose on November 14 for questioning.

ED Summons Anil Ambani To Depose On November 14
File photo of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning next week in an alleged bank fraud-cum-money laundering case, according to sources.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned by the federal probe agency in August.

Anil Ambani has been asked to depose on November 14 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India (SBI), the sources said.

The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies.

Read More

  1. ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 3K Crore In Money Laundering Case Against Anil Ambani
  2. CBI Chargesheets Anil Ambani, Rana Kapoor In Rs 2,796-Crore Corruption Case

TAGGED:

ED
SUMMON
MONEY LAUNDERING CASE
BANK FRAUD
ANIL AMBANI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.