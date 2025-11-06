ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Summons Anil Ambani To Depose On November 14

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning next week in an alleged bank fraud-cum-money laundering case, according to sources.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned by the federal probe agency in August.

Anil Ambani has been asked to depose on November 14 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India (SBI), the sources said.