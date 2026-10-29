ED Searches 4 Premises In Bengaluru, MP In Illegal $40 Million crypto deals
The investigation revealed contravention of FEMA through unauthorised cross-border money transfer, unauthorised crypto balances in foreign platforms amounting to more than Rs 4,600 crore
By IANS
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Acting against illegal cross-border remittances using crypto/stable coins, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at four premises in Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh involved in contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, amounting to more than $40 million, an official said on Thursday.
The ED's Bengaluru Zonal Office conducted searches under Section 37 of FEMA, 1999, on Wednesday at three premises in Bengaluru and one in Madhya Pradesh on allegations of unauthorised cross border financial transactions using crypto, the official said in a statement. The entities and brands that faced ED searches included "Mudrex", "Saber.money", "Fluid" and "Instadapp".
ED Bengaluru has conducted searches under FEMA on 27.10.2026 at 3 locations in Bengaluru & Madhya Pradesh over unauthorized cross border financial transactions using cryptocurrency involving more than ₹5,000 Crore (Approx.). The probe exposed use of shell entities in tax haven countries, massive OTC deals and illegal foreign payouts via platforms like Binance and Bybit in violation of FEMA provisions.— ED (@dir_ed) October 29, 2026
Preliminary findings during the investigation revealed contravention of FEMA through unauthorised cross border money transfer, unauthorised crypto balances in foreign platforms amounting to more than Rs 4,600 crore, the ED said. The ED investigation was initiated based on complaints received alleging large-scale FEMA violations by the Bangalore-based entity named RPFAS Technologies Private Limited, which is operating platforms named "Mudrex" and "Saber.money" using cryptocurrencies for unauthorised cross-border transactions and crypto trading.
Investigation revealed that the entities offering cross-border transfer of money through Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) are not complying with any regulation mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for inward and outward remittances of funds, the ED added. Most of these entities were circumventing official channels by operating through related entities registered in foreign jurisdictions and controlled and operated from India, it said.
On the basis of evidence found during the search and statements recorded under FEMA, 1999, the following modus operandi of cross-border transfer of money through Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) has emerged: Anyone who wants to transfer money has to register on the platforms; the money is to be deposited in the bank account of the company; the money will be used for purchase of VDA, especially stablecoins such as USDT, and the VDA will be sold in India on Indian Crypto exchanges and the sale consideration from the same will be remitted to the receiver.
The ED searches were also directed at Instadapp, which is a Defi smart protocol deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. This provides a platform for decentralised finance using crypto tokens -- the Instadapp protocol provides a smart contract for its users to undertake lending, borrowing and swapping activities using crypto tokens.
The search operations revealed that the revenue earned from Instadapp DeFi Protocol and the funds raised from investors were received as stablecoins in multi-signature wallets of Interop Labs Limited (BVI), the ED said, adding that these wallets are controlled by persons based in India.
"The stablecoins were sold in Independent Reserve Singapore and QCP Capital, Singapore, and the fiat proceeds are credited to the Singapore bank accounts of Upsurge Labs Pte and Bhindi Labs Pte, which are group entities. From these bank accounts, the money was routed to India as remittances for bogus software development and consultancy fees by India-based entities," the ED said.
Prepaid cards of Singapore-based banks were used in India for making payments for expenses of India-based entities. The search action also revealed that the money from Singapore Bank accounts was routed to Dubai bank accounts of founders of Instadapp Defi Platform. Preliminary investigations revealed that contraventions of FEMA, 1999, amounted to $40 million.
"Instadapp is a crypto-based "decentralised finance" (DeFi) platform, which works like an online bank that runs on software instead of staff and branches. Users can lend their crypto tokens to earn interest, borrow against crypto they already hold, and swap one token for another, all through automated computer programs called smart contracts," the ED said.
The platform, started in 2018, now operates largely under the name "Fluid". It earns money from small fees on every loan, borrowing and swap made on it. Open-source data puts the value of crypto held on the platform at more than one billion US dollars, with total fees of about $49 million so far. The platform has its own crypto token, which was given to its founders, team and early investors, and which can be sold on crypto exchanges," the ED added.
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