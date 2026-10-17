ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Searches 20 Premises In Five Cities In Online Betting, Cyber Fraud Probe

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 20 premises across Mumbai, Pune, Mehsana, Surat and Hyderabad in an investigation into an alleged online betting and cyber fraud syndicate linked to All Panel Exchange and MGM91.

The ED's Mumbai Zone-II conducted the searches on October 13 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation began after complaints alleged that users of the two online gaming and betting platforms were induced to deposit money and were subsequently cheated.

According to the ED, funds collected from victims were routed through multiple bank accounts before reaching a Pune-based entity established by Ram U Ramdhani.

The entity, Edsom Fintech Pvt Ltd, operated an in-house payment intermediary platform called "iPaisa". Investigators found that the platform had onboarded more than 200 shell or front entities, internally described as "merchants", to facilitate transactions for online gaming, betting and cyber fraud operators.

The ED also identified a network of mule bank accounts allegedly used to move and conceal the proceeds of crime. The agency said people in Dubai directed some platform operators, while certain cooperative banks allegedly collected and layered illicit funds.