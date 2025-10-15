ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Restores Rs 175 Cr Worth Assets To Distressed Homebuyers SC Praises Its Initiative

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has restored flats, commercial units and plots worth Rs 175 crore to more than 200 homebuyers who had been waiting to get possession of their dream home for over 12 years, the agency said.

The unsold inventory of 354 flats, 17 commercial units and two plots belong to a project named Royal Rajvilas (RRV) in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The project's present market value is about Rs 175 crore, the ED said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The case pertains to a money laundering investigation against an accused named Bharat Bomb, apart from some others, who are alleged to have cheated the Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank) to the tune of Rs 1,267.79 crore between 2011 and 2016.

The ED had attached properties worth Rs 535 crore in this case in April, 2019 including assets of Rs 83.51 crore in the form of unsold/unregistered inventory of a company named Udaipur Entertainment World Private Limited (UEWPL).

Multiple cases were filed against this attachment order and the company (UEWPL) was later admitted for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The resolution plan of the UEWPL was approved by the NCLT, Mumbai in February, 2022 as it also vacated the ED attachment order of April, 2019 (in respect of the attachment of properties of UEWPL).

"It is pertinent to mention that ED was not made a party in the proceedings before the NCLT," the agency said.

Later, the matter went to the Rajasthan High Court and after multiple hearings it ordered that the ED had "suffered" in the case as it was not impleaded as a party in the proceedings before the NCLT.