ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids Residence Of AAP Moga MLA, Party Cries Political Vendetta

Moga: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora.

The raids evoked a strong reaction from the ruling party in Punjab, which has accused the Central government of exerting pressure on rival party legislators to join the BJP.

The ED carried out raids at Arora’s residence early in the morning, and the teams also conducted searches at flats where the AAP MLA previously resided.

The raids were carried out days after the AAP announced a first list of candidates for the 2027 assembly elections. The party repeated Arora as a candidate from Moga.

During the raids, a security cordon was laid around the residence and the flats of the AAP MLA. The ED officials were accompanied by CRPF teams to the site.

AAP described the raids as a political vendetta and accused the Central government of using central investigating agencies to undermine democracy.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the raids and stated that the BJP is using the CBI and ED to "undermine democracy."

"Such operations have been conducted before as well," said Cheema. As the news about the ED raids spread, AAP leaders and workers started gathering in large numbers outside the MLA's residence.

The AAP party workers raised slogans against the Central government and termed the raids a political witch-hunt.

"Whenever assembly elections are round the corner, leaders and MLAs of opposition parties are targeted using central investigation agencies," said AAP secretary, Piara Singh.