ED Raids Residence Of AAP Moga MLA, Party Cries Political Vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate teams accompanied by CRPF raided the residence of AAP MLA from Moga evoking protests by ruling party.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Moga: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora.
The raids evoked a strong reaction from the ruling party in Punjab, which has accused the Central government of exerting pressure on rival party legislators to join the BJP.
The ED carried out raids at Arora’s residence early in the morning, and the teams also conducted searches at flats where the AAP MLA previously resided.
The raids were carried out days after the AAP announced a first list of candidates for the 2027 assembly elections. The party repeated Arora as a candidate from Moga.
During the raids, a security cordon was laid around the residence and the flats of the AAP MLA. The ED officials were accompanied by CRPF teams to the site.
AAP described the raids as a political vendetta and accused the Central government of using central investigating agencies to undermine democracy.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the raids and stated that the BJP is using the CBI and ED to "undermine democracy."
"Such operations have been conducted before as well," said Cheema. As the news about the ED raids spread, AAP leaders and workers started gathering in large numbers outside the MLA's residence.
The AAP party workers raised slogans against the Central government and termed the raids a political witch-hunt.
"Whenever assembly elections are round the corner, leaders and MLAs of opposition parties are targeted using central investigation agencies," said AAP secretary, Piara Singh.
The leaders said that for the past several days, pressure was being exerted on the MLA Arora to join the BJP. "The ED raided her house only after the MLA refused to join the BJP," added the AAP secretary.
Earlier on October 31, the ruling AAP released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.
The five-year tenure of chief minister Bhagwant Mann will end in March 2027, and the elections are expected to be held alongside the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
In the last elections held in 2022, the AAP had won 92 seats, placing it comfortably in a position to form the government in the state.
The incumbent Indian National Congress saw its voter base erode, finishing a distant second with 18 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) numbers dropped to just 3 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 2 seats.
Following subsequent political changes and by-elections, the ruling AAP has strengthened its presence and holds 95 seats in the assembly. The Congress is a principal opposition party with 16 seats. The BJP continues to have two members in the assembly, while SAD has one MLA.
The Bahujan Samaj Party also has one member in the assembly, and one seat each is held by an independent candidate and the Akali Dal faction Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).
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