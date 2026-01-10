ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In Supreme Court
According to ED, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST|
Updated : January 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the Enforcement Directorate raids against the political consultancy firm I-PAC. A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.
According to ED, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.
The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.
Defending her entering the I-PAC office when the ED action was conducting a raid, Mamata alleged on Friday that the agency sleuths were stealing the election-related data.
"I have done nothing wrong. You have come to kill me. I have the right to defend myself. Why did you enter like thieves? You were stealing the SIR data of all voters. You were stealing BLA-1 and BLA-2 addresses and the appeals of the common man in the I-PAC office," she said.
She claimed that ED entered the office at 6 am, while she came at 11.45 am. "In 5.5 hours, you have stolen everything. I called Pratik Jain, director of I-PAC, but he did not pick up the call. Then I felt something suspicious. The same I-PAC worked with PM Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. I have given I-PAC the responsibility to see our IT cell," she said.
Also Read: