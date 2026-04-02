ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids I-PAC Executives, Others In West Bengal Coal 'Scam' Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted fresh searches at some premises linked to the executives of political consultancy firm I-PAC and some others in multiple cities, officials said.

The raids are being undertaken at locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage scam of West Bengal, according to officials.