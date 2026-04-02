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ED Raids I-PAC Executives, Others In West Bengal Coal 'Scam' Case

The raids are being undertaken at locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage scam in West Bengal

ED Raids IPAC Executives
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By PTI

Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted fresh searches at some premises linked to the executives of political consultancy firm I-PAC and some others in multiple cities, officials said.

The raids are being undertaken at locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage scam of West Bengal, according to officials.

The premises of I-PAC co-founder and director Rishi Raj Singh are among those covered, they said. The federal probe agency conducted raids in this case in January at the I-PAC office as well as at the Kolkata residence of its founder and one of the directors, Pratik Gandhi.

Singh and Jain were recently summoned by the ED to record their statements. They have approached the Delhi High Court to quash these notices issued to them, citing ongoing election work in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

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  2. I-PAC Vs ED Case: Calcutta HC's Acting Chief Justice Refuses To Intervene In Single Bench's Order
  3. ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In Supreme Court

TAGGED:

IPAC
WEST BENGAL COAL SCAM CASE
IPAC RAID
ED RAIDS IPAC EXECUTIVES

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