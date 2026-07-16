ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids In 4 States In Terror Funding, Illegal Infiltration Case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in four states in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged terror funding and illegal infiltration network, officials said.

They said about 13 premises in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Lucknow zonal office of the central agency.

The 2024 ED case stems from an Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) FIR related to an organised syndicate allegedly involved in facilitating illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents and aiding their rehabilitation in various parts of the country.