ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids in 10 States in Medical Colleges Inspection Bribery Case

At least 15 locations in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are being covered.

ED Raids in 10 States in Medical Colleges Inspection Bribery Case
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 27, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted coordinated searches in ten states in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged bribery in granting academic sanctions to certain medical colleges to run courses, officials said.

At least 15 locations in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are being covered.

These include seven premises of medical colleges and certain private persons. The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The money laundering case stems from a June FIR of the CBI where it was alleged that bribes had been paid to government officials, including officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in lieu of disclosing confidential information pertaining to the inspection of medical colleges to the key managerial persons related to medical colleges and middlemen.

This allegedly enabled them to manipulate the parameters and obtain approval for running academic courses at the medical colleges, according to ED officials.

Also read:

  1. ED Arrests Gaming Platform WinZO's Founder Duo On Money Laundering Charges
  2. Coal Smuggling Case: ED Raids 20 Locations Across West Bengal

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS MEDICAL COLLEGES
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.