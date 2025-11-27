ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids in 10 States in Medical Colleges Inspection Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted coordinated searches in ten states in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged bribery in granting academic sanctions to certain medical colleges to run courses, officials said.

At least 15 locations in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are being covered.

These include seven premises of medical colleges and certain private persons. The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.