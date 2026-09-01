Chhattisgarh: ED Raids House Of Bhupesh Baghel’s Personal Assistant In Bhilai
The searches are learnt to be a part of the investigation into money laundering linked to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Durg: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at multiple locations including the residence of K K Chandravanshi, Personal Assistant to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED team arrived at his Bhilai home around 6 am and began the searches. The searches are learnt to be a part of the investigation into money laundering linked to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).
ED officers in two vehicles accompanied by security personnel reached Chandravanshi's house to carry out the probe. No official information has been released by the ED officials yet. The security around the house was increased during the exercise.
Chandravanshi’s house is located in the Old Bhilai area of Durg district. He was originally a Grade-1 officer in the Agriculture Department and later served as Baghel’s PA for a long time.
Earlier, on August 20, the ED had raided the premises of real estate dealers in Durg district. Simultaneous searches were carried out at several premises belonging to Sajal Jain and Vishwas Gupta. On the same day, the agency had also carried out searches at the Industrial Ward residence of senior Congress leader and former treasurer Ram Gopal Agarwal who is currently in jail.
The ED had also conducted searches at Baghel's residence in Bhilai in 2025 in connection with an alleged liquor scam. The agency had arrested his son, Chaitanya Baghel.
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