ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: ED Raids House Of Bhupesh Baghel’s Personal Assistant In Bhilai

Durg: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at multiple locations including the residence of K K Chandravanshi, Personal Assistant to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED team arrived at his Bhilai home around 6 am and began the searches. The searches are learnt to be a part of the investigation into money laundering linked to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

ED officers in two vehicles accompanied by security personnel reached Chandravanshi's house to carry out the probe. No official information has been released by the ED officials yet. The security around the house was increased during the exercise.

Chandravanshi’s house is located in the Old Bhilai area of Durg district. He was originally a Grade-1 officer in the Agriculture Department and later served as Baghel’s PA for a long time.