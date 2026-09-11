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ED Raids Harish Rawat's PA In 2016 Development Officer Exam Irregularities Case

New Delhi/Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it raided a personal assistant of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 exam conducted by the state service selection commission.

Cash worth Rs 32 lakh and a dozen luxury wristwatches were seized from the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena during the raids undertaken on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement. Jeena is currently serving as a personal assistant (PA) to Rawat and had earlier served as officer on special duty (OSD) during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister during 2014-17.

The ED said the raids were undertaken at multiple locations in Dehradun, including those belonging to the former chairman, secretary and exam controller of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), the owner of a private computer agency engaged for processing of OMR sheets and some alleged middlemen.

There was no immediate response from Jeena or Rawat. The ED's case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from four Uttarakhand Police and Vigilance Bureau FIRs registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari Exam conducted by the UKSSSC in 2016.

The agency claimed that the OMR answer sheets were "diverted" from the UKSSSC's secure custody to the private residence of its then secretary. At the secretary's residence, roll numbers on under-filled OMR sheets were noted down and handed over to private computer-agency personnel to fraudulently fill and alter answer bubbles before resealing, in exchange for illegal gratification routed through middlemen.