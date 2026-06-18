ED Raids 5 Centres Across Kerala In Organ Trafficking Money Laundering Probe
The searches are being carried out at prominent private healthcare institutions and related premises in Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at five locations across Kerala as part of its investigation into an alleged organ trafficking racket and the suspected laundering of proceeds generated through illegal organ transplant operations.
The searches are being carried out at prominent private healthcare institutions and related premises in Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.
The action follows information gathered during earlier investigations into the alleged racket, including the examination of financial records and statements of accused persons arrested in the case.
According to sources, the ED is probing suspected large-scale financial transactions linked to organ transplant procedures and examining whether the proceeds were routed through legitimate channels to conceal their origin. Officials are also investigating the possible role of intermediaries and other individuals connected to the transplant network.
Heavy security has been deployed at the search locations, and officials are scrutinising financial records, electronic data and other documents. Further details are expected to emerge after the completion of the searches.
Focus on Financial Trail
Investigators are reportedly examining transactions linked to Mohemmed Najeeb, alleged to be a key accused in the case and associated with Kallatras Medical Tourism. The agency is tracing the flow of funds into bank accounts linked to the accused and verifying whether commissions or other payments were received in connection with organ transplant procedures. Sources said ED officials have collected banking documents, transaction records and digital evidence as part of the ongoing probe into the money trail.
According to earlier investigations by state police agencies, the alleged racket operated over several years by identifying financially vulnerable individuals and arranging organ donations in exchange for money. Investigators suspect that forged documents were used in certain cases to circumvent legal requirements governing organ transplantation. Authorities are also examining allegations that forged seals, letterheads and supporting documents were used to secure approvals for transplant procedures.
Probe Expands Under PMLA
Following arrests and investigations by state police, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and expanded the probe to focus on the financial aspects of the alleged racket.
The agency is now seeking to establish whether any institutions, medical professionals or facilitators knowingly benefited from or assisted in the alleged illegal activities. Officials indicated that more individuals could be summoned for questioning as the investigation progresses.
No official statement has been issued by the hospitals covered under the searches so far. The ED is expected to determine the extent of any financial irregularities after analysing the documents and evidence collected during the raids.
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