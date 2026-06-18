ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids 5 Centres Across Kerala In Organ Trafficking Money Laundering Probe

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at five locations across Kerala as part of its investigation into an alleged organ trafficking racket and the suspected laundering of proceeds generated through illegal organ transplant operations.

The searches are being carried out at prominent private healthcare institutions and related premises in Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The action follows information gathered during earlier investigations into the alleged racket, including the examination of financial records and statements of accused persons arrested in the case.

According to sources, the ED is probing suspected large-scale financial transactions linked to organ transplant procedures and examining whether the proceeds were routed through legitimate channels to conceal their origin. Officials are also investigating the possible role of intermediaries and other individuals connected to the transplant network.

Heavy security has been deployed at the search locations, and officials are scrutinising financial records, electronic data and other documents. Further details are expected to emerge after the completion of the searches.

Focus on Financial Trail