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ED Raids Against IPS Officer, Others In APPC Exam 'Fraud' Case

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of IPS officer P Sitarama Anjaneyulu and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the answer scripts of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), officials said.

A total of seven premises in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Telangana and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh were covered by the officials of the central agency as part of the action.

The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is related to alleged irregularities in the manual evaluation of the answer scripts of the APPSC Group-I Main Examination, during which an amount of Rs 1.14 crore was stated to have been paid to a private party. Anjaneyulu was the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at that time, while a company named Camsign Media was given the work of manual evaluation, according to the ED.