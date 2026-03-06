ETV Bharat / bharat

'ED Not A Super Cop': Farooq Abdullah, Others Get Court's Relief In JKCA 'Scam' Case

Srinagar: A Srinagar court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) attempt to introduce new criminal charges in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nearly a decade ago. The court also ordered that the trial against the ruling National Conference chief and former JKCA President Farooq Abdullah and other accused proceed without delay.

The development comes almost two years after the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2024 quashed the ED’s prosecution complaint and attachment proceedings in the money laundering case linked to the JKCA funds investigation. The court had held that the agency could not sustain proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) because the alleged predicate offences were not included in the CBI charge sheet.

Acting on liberty granted by the High Court in that judgement, the ED approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar seeking the addition of offences under Sections 411 and 414 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or corresponding provisions under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

However, in its 5-page order, CJM Tabasum dismissed the application, holding that the agency had no legal standing to seek alteration of charges in a case being investigated and prosecuted by the CBI.

The CBI registered FIR No. 05/2015 under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or banker) of the RPC in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the JKCA.

As per the chargesheet, Farooq Abdullah, along with Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar, and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, was named as an accused.

During the course of the trial, accused Gazanfar and Beigh were granted a pardon by the court in July 2018 and became approvers in the case.

Following the High Court’s 2024 ruling quashing its PMLA case, the ED filed an application before the CJM court seeking the addition of offences related to possession or concealment of stolen property so that the alleged acts could qualify as predicate offences under the PMLA framework.

The agency argued that the addition of these sections was necessary to align the criminal case with its earlier money laundering investigation.

The court, however, ruled that the ED could not intervene in a criminal case investigated and prosecuted by another agency when no scheduled offence had been identified in the charge sheet.

“It is a settled position of law that the ED can initiate action only upon the existence of a predicate offence and cannot act on its own,” the magistrate observed.

“ED is not a supercop to investigate anything and everything which comes to its notice. There should be a criminal activity which attracts the schedule to PMLA, & on account of such criminal activity, there should have been proceeds of crime,” the magistrate said, while quoting Madras High Court.