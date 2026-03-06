'ED Not A Super Cop': Farooq Abdullah, Others Get Court's Relief In JKCA 'Scam' Case
The CJM Srinagar said the ED had no legal standing to seek alteration of charges in a case being investigated and prosecuted by the CBI.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Srinagar: A Srinagar court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) attempt to introduce new criminal charges in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nearly a decade ago. The court also ordered that the trial against the ruling National Conference chief and former JKCA President Farooq Abdullah and other accused proceed without delay.
The development comes almost two years after the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2024 quashed the ED’s prosecution complaint and attachment proceedings in the money laundering case linked to the JKCA funds investigation. The court had held that the agency could not sustain proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) because the alleged predicate offences were not included in the CBI charge sheet.
Acting on liberty granted by the High Court in that judgement, the ED approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar seeking the addition of offences under Sections 411 and 414 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or corresponding provisions under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
However, in its 5-page order, CJM Tabasum dismissed the application, holding that the agency had no legal standing to seek alteration of charges in a case being investigated and prosecuted by the CBI.
The CBI registered FIR No. 05/2015 under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or banker) of the RPC in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the JKCA.
As per the chargesheet, Farooq Abdullah, along with Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar, and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, was named as an accused.
During the course of the trial, accused Gazanfar and Beigh were granted a pardon by the court in July 2018 and became approvers in the case.
Following the High Court’s 2024 ruling quashing its PMLA case, the ED filed an application before the CJM court seeking the addition of offences related to possession or concealment of stolen property so that the alleged acts could qualify as predicate offences under the PMLA framework.
The agency argued that the addition of these sections was necessary to align the criminal case with its earlier money laundering investigation.
The court, however, ruled that the ED could not intervene in a criminal case investigated and prosecuted by another agency when no scheduled offence had been identified in the charge sheet.
“It is a settled position of law that the ED can initiate action only upon the existence of a predicate offence and cannot act on its own,” the magistrate observed.
“ED is not a supercop to investigate anything and everything which comes to its notice. There should be a criminal activity which attracts the schedule to PMLA, & on account of such criminal activity, there should have been proceeds of crime,” the magistrate said, while quoting Madras High Court.
The order noted that the ED is not the investigating agency in the case and cannot assume powers beyond those conferred under the PMLA.
“There must be criminal activity coming within the schedule of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and there should be proceeds of crime based on which the ED will have jurisdiction to commence an action,” the court said.
Citing judicial precedents, the magistrate further observed that the agency cannot presume the existence of a predicate offence on its own.
“The essential ingredient for the ED to seize jurisdiction is the presence of a predicate offence. It is like a limpet mine attached to a ship. If there is no ship, the limpet cannot work. The ship is the predicate offence and proceeds of crime,” the order said.
The court also pointed out inconsistencies in the ED’s plea, noting that it referred to both repealed and conflicting legal provisions.
“In some places of the application, the applicant is seeking the addition of Sections 411 & 414 of the IPC… but the matter of fact is that the applicant is seeking to invoke repealed provisions of law because the Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the instant case and the said IPC was repealed with effect from 01/07/2024,” the judge wrote, adding that the plea was “misconceived and lacks clarity.”
Consequently, the court dismissed the ED’s application as not maintainable. While rejecting the ED plea, the magistrate also considered arguments from defence lawyers seeking discharge of the accused.
After examining the material on record, the court held that the ingredients of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust were prima facie established.
“After carefully perusing the material on record and applicable law, this court finds that the essential ingredients of the offence under Sections 120-B, 406 & 409 of the RPC are prima facie made out against all the accused persons,” the order stated.
The court said that the accused, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Farooq Abdullah, would also face charges under Section 109 RPC relating to abetment.
The matter has now been listed for March 12, 2026, for formal framing of charges. The court also directed that after charges are framed, the statements of approvers Manzoor Gazanfar Ali and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh will be recorded as evidence. The magistrate noted that if the approvers recede from their earlier statements, the court will pass appropriate orders.
