'Shocking State Of Affairs In Bengal': ED Moves SC Seeking CBI Probe Against CM Banerjee And State's Top Police Officers
The ED's plea said petitioners are constrained to move before the apex court under the most extraordinary, unusual and unfortunate circumstances emerging from the petition.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister and senior police officials of the state for allegedly interfering in a money laundering probe and "illegally" stopping search operations at a political consultancy firm in Kolkata.
The ED, in its petition, has disclosed "shocking state-of-affairs" in West Bengal where the protectors of law, the Chief Minister of West Bengal including senior most police officials, Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, and Police Commissioner, Kolkata are party to serious cognizable offences requiring registration of an FIR as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014).
The ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the CM, DGP, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations at the political consultancy firm I-PAC last week.
The 160-page ED's plea, filed in the Supreme Court
The plea said that the petitioners are constrained to move before the apex court under the most extraordinary, unusual and unfortunate circumstances emerging from the petition.
The central agency said it is investigating a multi-state money laundering offence under which the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 2742.32 crores are derived from the illegal coal mining, which was generated and laundered at the cost of the public exchequer.
It said its officers proceeded to search the residential premises of one Pratik Jain in view of material available showing the receipt of proceeds of crime of more than Rs. 20 crores.
“However, to the utter shock and surprise of the officers and everyone concerned, the Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, State of West Bengal, Director General of Police – West Bengal, Commissioner of Police, Calcutta, Deputy Commissioner of Police and other police officers/officials barged into the premises under the search”, said the plea.
The plea contended that they not only started intimidating and threatening its officers but also snatched the files and electronic evidence containing incriminating material from the officers of the Enforcement Director. “What was snatched from the petitioners was earlier taken into possession by the officers of the petitioner during their official duty as a part of the collection of evidence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act”, said the plea.
“Since the Chief Minister of West Bengal herself, the Director General of Police, West Bengal, the Police Commissioner, Calcutta, Deputy commissioner of Police and other police officers/officials are themselves involved in the serious offences, approaching the local police for registration of FIR would not only be a futile exercise but would also prompt the local police not to do proper investigation and conduct a shoddy investigation to protect the Chief Minister and the senior police officials”, said the plea.
The plea added that incidentally, it may be mentioned that the Chief Minister against whom serious allegations are disclosed in the present petition happens to be the Home Minister under whom the police department functions.
The central agency claimed that the CM, accompanied by the chief secretary, DGP, Kolkata police commissioner, and nearly 100 police personnel, barged into search premises on January 8, where ED officers were conducting operations under Section 17 of the PMLA at the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain and at the office of Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd.
“The CM along with Commissioner of Police- Mr. Manoj Kumar Verma–illegally and unauthorisedly barged into the premises and after placing the concerned officers conducting the search in wrongful restraint took away all the documents and digital devices like laptop and mobiles from the possession of the officers who had taken them for the purpose of seizure and left the premises with a trunk load of files which is evident from some photographs annexed with this petition”, said the plea.
The central agency has invoked Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Constitution, seeking protection for its officers from what it described as “malicious criminal prosecution” and intimidation by the state government. The agency has requested the apex court to order an independent CBI investigation into the incident.
“Since the number of persons who had come with the Chief Minister were more than five and they committed robbery and since they were armed with deadly weapons, they are also guilty of committing the offence of dacoity, as defined in Section 310 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita), 2023 where the punishment prescribed is not less than 7 years”, said the ED’s plea.
The plea contended that the fundamental rights of the officers of ED, whereby their right to personal liberty was violated under Article 21 as well as Article 22, on account of wrongful confinement during search proceedings by preventing them from exiting the premises when the search proceedings were abruptly obstructed by the sitting Chief Minister of the state along with the high functionaries in the local police like the Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police.
I-PAC has been associated with the TMC since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is currently engaged with the party ahead of the upcoming elections.
“It is submitted that it is a matter of record of court proceedings that the Respondent no.2 the Chief Minister of State of West Bengal has made a pattern to take law into her hands and misuse the State police whenever any crime is investigated which is not of her likings or which has the potential of some incriminating material against her, her ministers, her party workers or few officials working in cahoots is likely to be found”, said the ED’s plea.
