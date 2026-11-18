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ED Moves SC Challenging Interim Bail Granted To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case

FILE- Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana for urgent listing. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, sought urgent hearing on the plea and urged that status quo be maintained.

"Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail," the bench observed. It said the plea would be listed for hearing on November 19. ED sources said the agency has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order.