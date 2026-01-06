ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Writes To Kejriwal On Stray Dog Issue, Asks Him To Issue Public Apology

New Delhi: The issue of counting stray dogs has sparked a political controversy, as the four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly entered the second day on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood wrote a letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making misleading and baseless statements, calling it an attempt to spread rumors.

The Education Minister stated that there would be no compromise on children's education and the functioning of schools. He also demanded that Kejriwal publicly apologise to the people of Delhi for his statements, and refrain from making such misleading and false statements in the future.

In his letter, Sood wrote that the claim that government school teachers are being deployed for counting stray dogs is completely false and misleading. He clarified that the official circular issued by the government in this regard is already available in the public domain, clearly stating the facts. Making such claims despite this, is an attempt to mislead the public.