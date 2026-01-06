Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Writes To Kejriwal On Stray Dog Issue, Asks Him To Issue Public Apology
Political tussle intensifies on second day of Delhi Assembly Winter Session, as Sood blames Kejriwal of misleading public, creating confusion and weakening public trust.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The issue of counting stray dogs has sparked a political controversy, as the four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly entered the second day on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood wrote a letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making misleading and baseless statements, calling it an attempt to spread rumors.
The Education Minister stated that there would be no compromise on children's education and the functioning of schools. He also demanded that Kejriwal publicly apologise to the people of Delhi for his statements, and refrain from making such misleading and false statements in the future.
In his letter, Sood wrote that the claim that government school teachers are being deployed for counting stray dogs is completely false and misleading. He clarified that the official circular issued by the government in this regard is already available in the public domain, clearly stating the facts. Making such claims despite this, is an attempt to mislead the public.
In the letter, Sood also wrote that such misrepresentation from a person with administrative experience cannot be considered merely a misunderstanding. He alleged that such statements are an attempt to derail a responsible initiative, creating unnecessary confusion and instability. He said such politics not only affects the governance system, but also weakens public trust.
It is worth noting that the AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj had criticised the BJP government over the suspension of a teacher who opposed the order to have teachers in government schools monitor stray dogs. Last Friday, the Vigilance Branch of the Directorate of Education suspended Sant Ram, a TGT (Hindi) teacher at SBVM Subhash Nagar, with immediate effect. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the teacher's only fault was that he advocated prioritising education.
