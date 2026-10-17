ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Makes 6th Arrest In Pan-India Digital Arrest Fraud Case

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate has made the sixth arrest in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged pan-India cyber fraud and digital arrest case involving transactions worth Rs 30,000 crore, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Mukesh Kumar Pukhraj Jain alias Mukesh Bhai was taken into custody on Friday and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panaji, which sent him to ED custody till October 19.

With this action, the total arrests made in the case by the central agency's Panaji office have risen to six. It is alleged that Jain acted as an RTGS agent, arranging bank credits into the accounts of the cyber criminal network through brokers in exchange for a commission.

The agency had said in a statement that its probe in the case began following the registration of an FIR by Goa Police on June 9, 2025, after a Goa-based woman was allegedly duped into transferring Rs 2.60 crore between May 21, 2025, and June 2, 2025, into some “secret supervision accounts” by cyber fraudsters following her digital arrest.

Digital arrest is a cybercrime in which fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, threaten people through audio or video calls, virtually holding them hostage and pressuring them into transferring money online.

The government has said that digital arrest is not legal in India and such crimes should be immediately reported to the national cyber helpline number 1930 or at the web portal cybercrime.gov.in.