ED Initiates FEMA Investigation Against Mumbai-Based Film Producer
ED said that they found Sangani's undisclosed foreign bank accounts in Canada, the US and the UAE have been identified in this case.
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a FEMA investigation and conducted searches against a Mumbai-based film producer, linked to actor Shekhar Suman, and his company on charges of holding undisclosed foreign assets and other alleged irregularities, officials said on Friday.
The central agency searched Kalanee Impex Ltd. and its director Dharmesh Sangani on Thursday in Mumbai under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Sangani co-founded a film academy promoted by Suman.
The officials alleged Sangani threw his mobile phone from the 13th floor of a building during the search, which the sleuths later retrieved. The ED has filed a complaint into this incident with the Mumbai Police on the charge of destruction of evidence.
Sangani or his company could not be contacted immediately. A response from the film academy is awaited. Officials said the current investigation is limited to the roles of Sangani and his firm.
They alleged that export proceeds from certain overseas buyers were not realised and the company had not obtained an extension of time from the authorised dealer bank. They said documents related to "undisclosed" foreign assets and bank accounts were also found during the searches against the company and Sangani.
The agency also found "substantial" shareholding of Sangani in an "undisclosed" Canadian company. Officials said "undisclosed" foreign bank accounts in Canada, the US and the UAE have been identified in this case.
The officials claimed that US Customs authorities were investigating certain transactions involving the accused. They added that in September 2026, the UK border force authorities had seized about 7.4 kg of gold from Sangani as it was allegedly undeclared.
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