ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Initiates FEMA Investigation Against Mumbai-Based Film Producer

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a FEMA investigation and conducted searches against a Mumbai-based film producer, linked to actor Shekhar Suman, and his company on charges of holding undisclosed foreign assets and other alleged irregularities, officials said on Friday.

The central agency searched Kalanee Impex Ltd. and its director Dharmesh Sangani on Thursday in Mumbai under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Sangani co-founded a film academy promoted by Suman.

The officials alleged Sangani threw his mobile phone from the 13th floor of a building during the search, which the sleuths later retrieved. The ED has filed a complaint into this incident with the Mumbai Police on the charge of destruction of evidence.

Sangani or his company could not be contacted immediately. A response from the film academy is awaited. Officials said the current investigation is limited to the roles of Sangani and his firm.