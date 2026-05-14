ED Freezes Rs 526 Cr Bank Deposits In PMLA Case Against Gameskraft
The searches against the company were launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 526 crore bank deposits and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore along with Rs 11 lakh in cash after it concluded searches in a money laundering case against online gaming platform Gameskraft, officials said on Thursday.
The searches against the Bengaluru-based company were launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and the capital city of Karnataka. The raids concluded on May 13, the officials said.
Movable assets like bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth a total of Rs 526.49 crore have been frozen while gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized during the operation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
Following the raids, the ED had arrested three founders of the company -- Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja. The central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities, taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.
According to ED officials, the platform runs and owns various online real-money games like 'RummyCulture', the Rummytime app, etc. Online money gaming was banned by the government in August 2025.
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