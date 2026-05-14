ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Freezes Rs 526 Cr Bank Deposits In PMLA Case Against Gameskraft

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 526 crore bank deposits and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore along with Rs 11 lakh in cash after it concluded searches in a money laundering case against online gaming platform Gameskraft, officials said on Thursday.

The searches against the Bengaluru-based company were launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and the capital city of Karnataka. The raids concluded on May 13, the officials said.

Movable assets like bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth a total of Rs 526.49 crore have been frozen while gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized during the operation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.