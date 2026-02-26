ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Prosecution Sanction Against P Chidambaram To Expedite Trial In 2 PMLA Cases

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it wants an expeditious trial against Congress leader P Chidambaram in two money laundering cases, the Aircel-Maxis deal and INX Media, as it has submitted the required sanction for prosecution against the former Union finance minister before a designated court.

The federal probe agency had filed a chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case in 2018 and in the INX Media case in 2020 at the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi (Rouse Avenue), and the court took its separate cognisance in 2021.

However, in November 2024, the Supreme Court directed (in the ED vs Bibhu Prasad Acharya case) that a sanction for prosecution is mandatory in a PMLA chargesheet, similar to such an approval furnished while filing a chargesheet under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Subsequent to this judgment, many accused charged under PMLA challenged the proceedings in multiple legal forums, leading to a delay in the trial, including in these cases against P Chidambaram.

"To counter such delay and to comply with the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, ED has swiftly initiated remedial actions by seeking prosecution sanctions in all such prosecution complaints involving public servants," the ED said in a statement.

The agency said it sought the sanction for prosecution of Chidambaram from the competent authority, which was obtained on February 10, along with a required order under Section 197 of CrPC (Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita) for prosecuting the former Union minister in the two money laundering cases.

"The prosecution sanction order has been placed before the Hon'ble Special Court, Rouse Avenue by ED to expedite the trial in the case," the agency said.

P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram have always denied wrongdoing in these cases, alleging it was a political witch hunt against them by the BJP-led central government. P Chidambaram was named as accused number 6 in the Aircel-Maxis case, while he was arraigned as accused no. 1 in the INX Media deal case chargesheet.