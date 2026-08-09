ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Chargesheets In 2 PMLA Cases Against Anil Ambani Group Companies, Ex-Executives

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has filed chargesheets in two separate money-laundering cases involving companies and former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG).

In the first instance, a prosecution complaint was filed on Saturday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Dwarka against Reliance Infrastructure Limited, former Reliance Group executive Sateesh Seth (70) and others.

Seth was arrested by the ED in June and is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody. He left the Reliance Group in 2025. The second instance pertains to a supplementary chargesheet filed by the federal agency before a special court at Rouse Avenue on Saturday in the case of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM). The main chargesheet in this case was filed by the ED in March.

RCOM, Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), former RAAG executives Seth, Gautam Doshi, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and others have been named as accused in this prosecution complaint filed under the PMLA, the agency said in a statement. Doshi was arrested by the ED in June and Seth in July, and they are currently in prison under judicial custody.

Doshi left the RAAG in 2020. A statement from the Anil Ambani Group is awaited. A comment from the named former RAAG executives could not immediately be obtained.

The chargesheet in the first instance involving Reliance Infrastructure stems from a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR of February, where it was alleged that shell companies were incorporated and operated using forged documents and bank accounts for routing funds and outward remittances under the cover of fictitious invoices in over-valued diamond exports.

The ED said its probe has found that there was an "organised scheme" to "divert" public funds from four NHAI-awarded toll-road projects -- Trichy-Karur (NH-67), Trichy-Dindigul (NH-45), Salem-Ulundurpet (NH-68) and Jaipur-Reengus (NH-11).

"The projects were financed through NHAI grants and loans from banks and financial institutions.