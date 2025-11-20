ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In UK-Based Sanjay Bhandari Case

Robert Vadra was earlier chargesheeted by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

File photo of Robert Vadra (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said. The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, they said.

This is the second money laundering chargesheet against Vadra. In July, he was chargesheeted by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. Vadra, 56, has been questioned by the ED in the Bhandari-linked case in the past.

Bhandari, whose extradition request has been turned down by a UK court, was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court in July. The 63-year-old arms consultant fled to London in 2016 soon after the Income-Tax department raided him in Delhi.

The ED filed a criminal case against Bhandari and others under the PMLA in February 2017, taking cognisance of the I-T department chargesheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015. The agency has earlier filed two chargesheets in his case even as it has been probing Bhandari's links with Vadra related to a house located in London. Vadra has denied that he owned any London property directly or indirectly.

