ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Chargesheet Against Al-Falah University Founder In Rs 46 Cr Land Grab Case

New Delhi: The ED has filed a chargesheet in a money laundering case against Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and three others in connection with a "fraudulent" acquisition of land worth about Rs 46 crore in the national capital. The Al-Falah University had earlier also come under scrutiny in a "white-collar terror" probe linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast in which 15 people were killed.

The prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Saket against Siddiqui, Tarbia Education Foundation, promoted by him, and two other individuals named Vinod Kumar and Shriom Chauhan, an ED statement said on Wednesday.

The ED had arrested Siddiqui, Kumar and Chauhan in the alleged fraudulent land acquisition case.

The agency said the probe was initiated based on FIRs registered by Delhi Police under various sections of the IPC related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land situated at Madanpur Khadar in southeast Delhi through forged and fabricated documents, including general powers of attorney (GPAs) and other title papers.

According to the probing agency, the GPAs, based on which the land was transferred to Tarbia Education Foundation, were dated January 7, 2004, but the investigation revealed that multiple original owners had died decades before 2004.