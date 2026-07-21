ED Conducts Searches In Rs 336-Crore Crypto Fraud
The money laundering case, filed under PMLA, stems from an FIR filed by the cybercrime police station in South Andaman.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has registered a money laundering case and conducted searches related to an alleged Rs 336-crore cryptocurrency trade fraud in which a Dutch national was cheated.
The central agency's Bengaluru office conducted raids on July 18 and 19 in connection with over-the-counter (OTC) trade in crypto assets where the tokens were identified as 'MultiverseX', 'Kava', 'BEAM', 'GRASS', 'SUI', 'VANA' and 'AGLD', among others.
The money laundering case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR filed by the cybercrime police station in South Andaman. This was based on a complaint filed by a Dutch national alleging a large-scale scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.
"After receiving multi-million dollar investments from the complainant, the accused persons abruptly ceased delivering the digital tokens as market conditions surged, withholding the promised distributions," it alleged.
The investments were routed to a Bengaluru-based person, whom the ED identified as Ravindra K and the "mastermind" of the alleged fraud. The agency stated the alleged scam's value was USD 35 million (Rs 336 crore), significantly more than USD 10 million reported in the police FIR.
It was found during the raids that many foreign entities/investors were cheated by the accused in a similar manner. These entities have not yet filed criminal complaints, the ED said. The agency said it also seized some (87,000 USDT) cryptocurrency during the action.
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