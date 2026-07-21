ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Conducts Searches In Rs 336-Crore Crypto Fraud

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has registered a money laundering case and conducted searches related to an alleged Rs 336-crore cryptocurrency trade fraud in which a Dutch national was cheated.

The central agency's Bengaluru office conducted raids on July 18 and 19 in connection with over-the-counter (OTC) trade in crypto assets where the tokens were identified as 'MultiverseX', 'Kava', 'BEAM', 'GRASS', 'SUI', 'VANA' and 'AGLD', among others.

The money laundering case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR filed by the cybercrime police station in South Andaman. This was based on a complaint filed by a Dutch national alleging a large-scale scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.