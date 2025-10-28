ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Conducts Raids In Municipal Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at several places across the city in connection with its investigation into the municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal, a senior official said. Sleuths of the central agency conducted raids at multiple locations, including a residence on Hemchandra Naskar Road in Beleghata, he said.

The agency has recently obtained new leads in the case, including the names of several companies allegedly linked to irregularities in the recruitment process. "Acting on these inputs, a team of our officers launched the raid at 75, Hemchandra Naskar Road," he said.

The house belongs to two brothers, Biswajit Choudhury and Ranjit Choudhury, he said, adding that the elder one is involved in the textile business, while the younger one is associated with the construction and real estate sectors.