ED Complaint Against Incarcerated Ex-Chairman Of Al-Furqan Trust Over 'Provocative Statements', 'Conversion'

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Mohammed Sadiq Khan, the former chairman of the Al-Furqan Education Trust. He faces serious allegations of involvement in unlawful activities.

The ED's Jaipur zonal office raided his premises last September, and he was subsequently arrested in December. He is currently lodged in Jaipur Central Jail, and his bail application has been rejected. The ED has now filed a prosecution complaint in the special court that hears PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases. The ED is investigating violations of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) and money laundering laws in connection with illegal activities carried out under the guise of this charitable trust.

A statement issued by the ED said that Mohammed Sadiq Khan faces serious allegations of misuse of public donations, using funds for criminal activities, delivering inflammatory speeches, involvement in illegal arms trade, and forced conversions. The ED's Jaipur zonal office raided several locations linked to Khan in Bikaner on September 17 last year, seizing suspicious documents, digital devices, and financial records. He was arrested on December 3.