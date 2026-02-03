ED Complaint Against Incarcerated Ex-Chairman Of Al-Furqan Trust Over 'Provocative Statements', 'Conversion'
Allegations against Mohammed Sadiq Khan, who was arrested from Jaipur last December, include illegal activities like gambling, trade in liquor and arms, misappropriation of funds.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Mohammed Sadiq Khan, the former chairman of the Al-Furqan Education Trust. He faces serious allegations of involvement in unlawful activities.
The ED's Jaipur zonal office raided his premises last September, and he was subsequently arrested in December. He is currently lodged in Jaipur Central Jail, and his bail application has been rejected. The ED has now filed a prosecution complaint in the special court that hears PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases. The ED is investigating violations of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) and money laundering laws in connection with illegal activities carried out under the guise of this charitable trust.
A statement issued by the ED said that Mohammed Sadiq Khan faces serious allegations of misuse of public donations, using funds for criminal activities, delivering inflammatory speeches, involvement in illegal arms trade, and forced conversions. The ED's Jaipur zonal office raided several locations linked to Khan in Bikaner on September 17 last year, seizing suspicious documents, digital devices, and financial records. He was arrested on December 3.
The accused has been in Jaipur Central Jail since his arrest. His bail application has been rejected by the court. So far, the ED's investigation has revealed that illegal activities like gambling, trade in liquor and arms, are the main sources of the accused's income. Large suspicious transactions have also been found in the bank accounts belonging to him and his relatives, even though he has no declared legitimate source of income.
The investigation has also revealed that the Al-Furqan Education Trust managed the Masjid-e-Ayesha. Sadiq had complete control over the donations and financial transactions of the trust and the mosque. The donated funds were used for foreign travel instead of charitable purposes. The accused traveled to several countries, including Bangladesh, Oman, Iran, Nepal, and Qatar, and stayed in these countries for extended periods. The ED has obtained evidence of these trips. The trust is also accused of illegally raising Rs 64 lakh in donations from abroad.