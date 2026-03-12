ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Challenges In Delhi HC Interim Bail To Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday challenged in the Delhi High Court the two-week interim bail granted to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case, arguing that the trial court did not consider his involvement in the Red Fort blast case.

The counsel appearing for the agency contended before Justice Saurabh Banerjee that the ill health of Siddiqui's wife was only a "ruse" to secure the relief, and the trial court's decision was perverse and contrary to the mandate of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He also submitted that the trial court's finding that the couple's children could not come to India due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia was contrary to the ground reality.

The court issued notice to Siddiqui and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19. Siddiqui's counsel assured that he would not press for bail in the other cases against him for now.

On March 7, the trial court granted a two-week interim bail to Siddiqui in the money laundering case linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of his Faridabad-based educational institution.

The trial court had granted the relief to allow him to take care of his wife, who is undergoing treatment for stage 4 ovarian cancer.

While granting the relief, the trial court considered that the couple's three children were studying in the UAE and were unable to travel to India due to the unrest in West Asia, leaving the woman without immediate family support. Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the agency, said if 52,000 Indians could return from the UAE, their children could have returned as well.

"In the last week alone, 52,000 Indians have come back to India on a large number of flights that are operating between the UAE and India. So complete perversity that because there is a war, children can't come back," he said.

"If the condition of the mother was so grave, they would have come back. This is being used as a ruse to give interim bail. There is a perverse finding that they can't come back. It is completely contrary to the facts," he added.

The ED's counsel submitted that the health condition of the accused's wife was stable and there was no emergency as such. In any case, PMLA considers the ill health of the accused in matters of bail, and not that of the wife, carves an exception, the counsel contended.