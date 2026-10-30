ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Carries Out Raids In West Bengal In Connection With Rs 290 Crore Money Laundering Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning carried out searches in connection with a Rs 290 crore bank fraud and money laundering case in Kolkata and Uttarpara in West Bengal.

The ED carried out searches at several locations in the Lake Town area of Kolkata and the town of Uttarpara.

The searches were carried out at several places, including an upscale residential complex in Lake Town, as part of the investigation into loans that were obtained for a power plant project in Jharkhand and siphoned off to Kolkata.

The ED is investigating the role of two Chartered Accountants (CAs), one based in Lake Town and the other in Uttarpara, in connection with the fraud.

The ED team arrived early in the morning at the Kolkata flat of CA Ashok Sarathi and the residence of another Chartered Accountant, Sudipta Ghosh, in Uttarpara.

In Uttarpara, the ED raided Ghosh's residence on Shibtala Street. A team of officials, accompanied by personnel from central armed forces, cordoned off the premises and later questioned Ghosh in connection with the case.

Reacting to the searches, Ghosh said that the ED is conducting an investigation and "this has nothing to do with corruption."