ED Carries Out Raids In West Bengal In Connection With Rs 290 Crore Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate carried out raids in Kolkata and Uttarpara in connection with Rs 290 crore money laundering case, report Palash Mukhopadhyay and Ayan Neogi.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning carried out searches in connection with a Rs 290 crore bank fraud and money laundering case in Kolkata and Uttarpara in West Bengal.
The ED carried out searches at several locations in the Lake Town area of Kolkata and the town of Uttarpara.
The searches were carried out at several places, including an upscale residential complex in Lake Town, as part of the investigation into loans that were obtained for a power plant project in Jharkhand and siphoned off to Kolkata.
The ED is investigating the role of two Chartered Accountants (CAs), one based in Lake Town and the other in Uttarpara, in connection with the fraud.
The ED team arrived early in the morning at the Kolkata flat of CA Ashok Sarathi and the residence of another Chartered Accountant, Sudipta Ghosh, in Uttarpara.
In Uttarpara, the ED raided Ghosh's residence on Shibtala Street. A team of officials, accompanied by personnel from central armed forces, cordoned off the premises and later questioned Ghosh in connection with the case.
Reacting to the searches, Ghosh said that the ED is conducting an investigation and "this has nothing to do with corruption."
"The investigators have arrived with the necessary authorisation, and I am cooperating with them. They are carrying out a probe."
However, Ghosh did not clarify the specific nature of the investigation. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a special team of ED officials also arrived at the upscale "Avani Oxford' (Phase 1) residential complex, located near VIP Road in Lake Town. Later, the ED team raided the flat of Sarathi.
According to the investigating agency, the roots of the alleged "fraud" lie in Jharkhand. For the 66-megawatt power plant to be set up through a private entity named "Kohinoor Power Private Limited", a bank loan amounting to approximately ₹290 crore was secured from a consortium of banks.
However, there are allegations that the funds obtained for the power plant's construction were never spent on the project itself.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating that substantial sum was siphoned off and misappropriated through a web of shell companies.
Officials believe that Sarathi played a pivotal role in this money-laundering scheme. According to ED sources, the teams are examining all digital devices including computers, bank account records, and various suspicious financial documents found on the premises.
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