ED Books UP Islamic Preacher In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has lodged a money laundering case against an Islamic preacher hailing from Uttar Pradesh but based in the UK currently for his alleged radical links, including with a Pakistani outfit, officials said. The case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, they said.

Khan, as per the federal probe agency, was appointed as an Assistant Teacher in a Uttar Pradesh government-aided madrassa in 1984. He is alleged to have acquired British citizenship in 2013 but it is claimed that he continued to draw salary from 2013-2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad, the officials said.

Khan could not be contacted for a comment. Probe found, as per the agency, that Khan reportedly travelled to several foreign countries over the last 20 years and is alleged to have received funds through seven to eight bank accounts maintained in India.

About a dozen immovable assets worth about Rs 30 crore were also reported to have been "acquired" by the man, who is accused of "promoting" radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the guise of religious education.