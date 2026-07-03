ED Auctions Seized Aircraft For Rs 3 Cr For First Time In India
ED had seized the aircraft at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on March 7, 2025.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has auctioned an aircraft, Hawker 800A, for Rs three crore as part of a money laundering case against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters that duped investors in a Rs 796-crore ponzi scheme.
Officials from the ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office auctioned the aircraft through MSTC platform on July 1.
According to the ED, the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing had registered three FIRs in connection with the Falcon scam. After this, ED stepped in and launched a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
It was revealed that Hyderabad-based M/s Capital Protection Force Private Limited had collected Rs 792 crore from 4065 investors by promising huge profits through a fake invoice discounting scheme. During investigation, officials found that it was not an invoice discounting scheme but just a bogus one.
Overall, the accused collected Rs 4215 crore from 7056 depositors across the country. When the fraud came to light, officials found that around 4065 depositors were duped of Rs 792 crore.
The ED kept a close watch on the mastermind of this scam, Falcon Group CMD Amardeep Kumar, Capital Protection Force organisation and others.
As part of the investigation, on March 7, 2025, the ED Hyderabad zonal officials seized the Hawker 800A aircraft, belonging to the accused, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The ED then arrested the co-accused in this case, Sandeep Kumar, Sharad Chandra Toshniwal, and Aryan Singh Chhabra.
On August 18 last year, the PMLA Adjudicating Authority had confirmed the ED's application upholding the seizure of the aircraft. On September 29, 2025, the ED filed a chargesheet against the accused in a Special PMLA court.
On November 20, 2025, the ED sought permission to auction the aircraft under the PMLA Rules 2013 [Rule 4(2)], which allows the sale of seized assets, and the Adjudicating Authority gave the green signal. With these permissions, after removing all legal hurdles, the aircraft was auctioned on July 1, 2026 for Rs 3 crore. However, the ED did not disclose the details of the buyer.
ED said that the amount realised from auction will be paid to genuine investors upon permission from the Special PMLA Court.
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