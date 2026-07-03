ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Auctions Seized Aircraft For Rs 3 Cr For First Time In India

Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has auctioned an aircraft, Hawker 800A, for Rs three crore as part of a money laundering case against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters that duped investors in a Rs 796-crore ponzi scheme.

Officials from the ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office auctioned the aircraft through MSTC platform on July 1.

According to the ED, the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing had registered three FIRs in connection with the Falcon scam. After this, ED stepped in and launched a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It was revealed that Hyderabad-based M/s Capital Protection Force Private Limited had collected Rs 792 crore from 4065 investors by promising huge profits through a fake invoice discounting scheme. During investigation, officials found that it was not an invoice discounting scheme but just a bogus one.

Overall, the accused collected Rs 4215 crore from 7056 depositors across the country. When the fraud came to light, officials found that around 4065 depositors were duped of Rs 792 crore.