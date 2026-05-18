ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Rs 700 Cr Assets Linked To Late Gangster Iqbal Mirchi, Kin

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 700.27 crore, including three prime properties in Mumbai's Worli, in a case related to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and his family members, officials said on Monday.

The attached properties – Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View – in Worli have been valued at around Rs 497 crore, while overseas assets in Dubai worth approximately Rs 203.27 crore have also been attached under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), an official statement said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the action stems from multiple FIRs registered by Mumbai Police against Iqbal Mohammad Memon aka Iqbal Mirchi under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, TADA and NDPS Act.

The agency alleged that Mirchi, who had escaped to the UK, was involved in organised criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion and illegal arms activities.