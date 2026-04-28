ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Rs 3,034-Cr Worth Assets In Probe Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies, sources said.

The sources said the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra). These include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.