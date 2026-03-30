ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Over Rs 270-Cr Assets Of Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached land parcels and other immovable assets worth more than Rs 270 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against Rajendra Lodha, former director of the Maharashtra-based realty company Lodha Developers.

A provisional order was issued on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets. The value of these properties is Rs 271.48 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The assets include land parcels located in Panvel and Shahapur talukas of Maharashtra, it added. Lodha was arrested by the ED in February and he is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Mumbai police FIR filed against Lodha on charges of cheating, abuse of official position, unauthorised sale of assets and creation of false documents causing wrongful loss to Lodha Developers Ltd.