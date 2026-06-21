ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Over Rs 1,000 Cr Assets In Goa 'Illegal' Iron Ore Mining Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 1,023 crore, including properties located in Singapore, in an alleged illegal iron ore mining case in Goa.

A provisional order has been issued on June 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter pertaining to large-scale illegal iron ore mining by the Salgaocar Groups and associates (AVS Group), the central agency said in a statement.

The attached assets include 99 immovable properties located in India (Rs 459.10 crore), 31 immovable properties in Singapore (Rs 471.32 crore) and equity shares in Indian companies (Rs 93.42 crore) held in the names the Estate of Late Anil Salgaocar (through its administrator Lakshmi Anil Salgaocar), Salgaocar Mining Industries, Shantilal Khushaldas & Brothers, S Kantilal & Co., Salitho Ores, Vertex Newton Projects. and Subarnarekha Port, according to the ED.