ED Attaches Fresh Rs 581-Cr Assets In Case Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 581 crore as part of its investigation against RHFL and RCFL, companies of Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani.

A provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 11 to attach land parcels in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The properties are worth Rs 581.65 crore, and they have been attached as part of a probe related to the Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), the agency said.

"The attachment follows search operations conducted on March 6 in the case against Reliance Power Limited under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)," it said. The ED had attached assets of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group earlier as well.

"The cumulative Reliance Anil Ambani Group attachment has reached Rs 16,310 crore," the ED said.