ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Over Rs 1,400 Cr In Case Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 1,400 crore as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case.