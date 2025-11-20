ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Over Rs 1,400 Cr In Case Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case.

Anil Ambani (File/IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 1,400 crore as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case.

The latest provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country, the sources said.

A response from the Reliance Group is awaited. Sources said the assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore have been attached as part of the latest order. This brings the total attachment in this case to about Rs 9,000 crore, the sources said.

