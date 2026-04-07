ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 39 Cr Of Al Falah Chairman Under PMLA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in Faridabad, and several bank deposits, worth more than Rs 39 crore all told, as part of a money laundering probe against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, sources said on Tuesday.

A provisional attachment order has been issued by the federal probe agency to freeze these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets include a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in the Dhauj area of Faridabad, and money stashed in some bank accounts and fixed deposits. Sources told PTI that the total value of these assets is Rs 39.45 crore.