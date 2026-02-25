ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Anil Ambani's 'Abode' Worth Rs 3,716 Crore

The luxurious house has been attached in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by Anil Ambani's group company, Reliance Communications.

Anil Ambani
FILE- Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 25, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday. The luxurious house, which is 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications (RCOM), according to the sources. They said the attached asset's value is Rs 3,716.83 crore.

Ambani, 66, is expected to appear before the federal probe agency here for his second round of questioning. He first deposed before the ED in August 2025 and had his statement recorded under the PMLA. With the latest order, the total value of the attachment in this case stands at about Rs 15,700 crore.

Also Read

  1. Every Violation Of RBI Fraud Rules Not Open To Court Scrutiny: HC On Lifting Anil Ambani Case Stay
  2. HC Quashes Order Staying Proceedings Against Anil Ambani To Classify His Bank Accounts As Fraud

TAGGED:

RELIANCE GROUP
ANIL AMBANI MUMBAI HOUSE ABODE
RCOM BANK FRAUD
ED ATTACH ANIL AMBANI HOUSE ABODE
ANIL AMBANI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.