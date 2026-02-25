ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Anil Ambani's 'Abode' Worth Rs 3,716 Crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday. The luxurious house, which is 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications (RCOM), according to the sources. They said the attached asset's value is Rs 3,716.83 crore.